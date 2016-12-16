Woman knocked unconscious and robbed in 'vicious' attack outside house

A woman has been robbed and knocked unconscious outside her home in Banks.

The incident happened on 11December at around 1.30am after the 52-year-old got out of her taxi on Woodvale Court after a night out.

She was looking for her house keys when she was hit from behind and knocked to the floor. She was then kicked or punched and lost consciousness.

The offender made off with around £40 in cash.

Police would like anyone who saw the incident, or who has any information about it, to contact them as soon as possible.

PC Sarah Dawber, of Chorley Police, said: “This was a vicious attack which has left the victim bruised and extremely shaken, all for the sake of £40.

“We would urge anybody who saw what happened, or who saw anything suspicious in the area at around the time, to contact us immediately.”

Anybody with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log number 633 of December 12th.