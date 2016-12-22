Woman imprisoned in home by man with rope

A woman was brutally choked until she fell unconscious by a friend she allowed to stay in her home.

Robert Taylor, 55, of no fixed abode, launched the attack with a rope after spending an evening drinking at the victim’s home in Lancaster, Preston Crown Court heard, and kept the woman captive in her home for at least an hour.

When she came to, her mouth was taped and her hands were tied.

Taylor pleaded guilty to charges of causing actual bodily harm and false imprisonment of the woman in the address on November 20.

He was jailed for 32 months by Judge Simon Newell, who also made a restraining order banning him from contacting his victim.

Prosecuting, Hanifa Patel said: “She was in her living room at 5am. So was the defendant.

“She describes sitting in her armchair. The defendant suddenly stood up walked behind her. He had a rope in his hand which he placed around her neck, in her words he began to strangle her.

“She states she doesn’t remember what happened as the next thing he was on the floor with her hands tied and the defendant placing tape over her mouth.

“She had clearly lost consciousness. She had enough room in her mouth to plead with him.

“He kept asking her “Why do you hate me?”

When Taylor calmed down, the woman managed to grab a pair of scissors, cut herself free, and flee to a neighbour.

She was left with marks around her neck, lips and arms.