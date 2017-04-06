Woman assaults police officer on train

A woman was arrested after she assaulted a police officer on a train travelling from Preston to Blackpool North, say British Transport Police.

Police were called to the 2.21pm train on April 5 at Preston train station following reports that a woman was behaving in an "anti-social" manner.

A spokesman for the police said that the woman then assaulted an officer and was charged with a Section 5 Assault.

She was later released with a caution and a fixed penalty notice for £90.

The police officer was not injured during the incident, confirmed police.