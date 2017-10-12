Witnesses sought following crash at Lancaster University

Police are appealing for witnesses following a crash on the Lancaster University campus which left a cyclist with serious injuries.

The incident occurred on Tuesday October 10 at 3pm on Bigforth Drive, close to the sports centre, when a 42-year-old man on a pedal cycle collided with a Subaru Forester.

The cyclist, from Lancaster, was taken to Royal Preston Hospital with a serious neck injury.

He remains in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

The driver of the Subaru, a 60-year-old woman from Heysham, was uninjured.

The road was closed for around two hours while an investigation was begun at the scene, and we would now like to hear from anybody who saw the incident and who has not yet been spoken to.

Sergeant Finn Quainton, of the Roads Policing Unit, said: “This incident has left a cyclist with serious injuries and we would like to piece together exactly what occurred. If you saw the collision, or saw either the Subaru or the cyclist in the moments before it happened, we would like to hear from you as soon as possible.”

Anybody with information should contact police on 101, quoting log number 812 of October 10.