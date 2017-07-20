WARNING: Reports of attempted abduction in Leyland

A warning has been issued to parents and children in Leyland after police received reports of a possible attempted abduction.

Officers received reports yesterday that a boy was walking to a relative's house along Golden Hill at around 5pm when a white van containing three men pulled up alongside him.

One of the men is said to have got out of the van and chased the 11-year-old, who then ran for help to other members of the public.

A police spokesman said: "We received reports of suspicious circumstances yesterday where a white van (possibly a Renault) with three males on board wearing black hooded tops stopped at the side of the road, where a child was walking alone.

"One of the males got out of the vehicle and chased after the child. The child ran to members of the public further along the road for help and returned home safely.

"The vehicle, which did not have any registration plates displayed, then made off.

"Enquiries into the incident are ongoing."

Nobody was injured during the incident.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 10369 of July 19.