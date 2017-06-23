WARNING GRAPHIC IMAGES: Pet owner reveals horrific injuries suffered by cat in dog attack

Pictures showing the horrific injuries suffered by a cat in an alleged dog attack in Ingol have been shared by its concerned owner.

The cat, who thankfully survived its ordeal, was the second animal said to be targeted by "three lurcher type animals" on Tuesday evening.

Vets spent a day trying to patch up the injured animal.

The pet's owner, who wishes to remain anonymous, revealed that the animal spent an entire day in surgery as a result of the alleged vicious attack.

He said: "My cat has sustained numerous injuries and has received a full day of operations to stitch up the numerous open wounds.

"It is essential we make occupiers of Dukes Meadow and the neighbouring estates that these dogs are being let loose."

Residents in Dukes Meadow had earlier witnessed the dogs chasing and killing another cat in the quiet road.

The cat suffered horrific injuries

His owner Mrs Barbara Brown, 70, was devastated to find out her elderly cat had been killed.

She said: "Once the dogs came they just chased everything that moved. People who have cats in the area were all desperately trying to get them inside in case the dogs carried on. "There was no sign of the owner anywhere.

"I'd had Charlie who was 19, from the RSPCA since he was a kitten. To have him die in this way is just awful."

A police spokesman said: "We were called at around 9.35pm to reports that three dogs were seen in a public place attacking cats.

"One cat was killed and another injured. Someone tried to intervene and during the course of this was bitten."

Investigations into the incident are on-going

A spokesperson for the RSPCA said: "We have been contacted about this incident and are looking into the complaint."

Anyone with information can contact the RSPCA inspector appeal line on 0300 123 8018.

