Warning after drugs dabbling

Police have issued a warning after four teenagers were hospitalised after mixing recreational drugs with alcohol.

Police said that recreational drugs including MDMA, XANAX andcocaine are being dealt to people around the Carnforth, north Lancashire and south Cumbria area.

The teenagers were hospitalised after buying and taking XANAX, an anxiety related prescription drug which should not be consumed with alcohol or unprescribed under any circumstances.

Sgt Lindsay Brown from Morecambe Police said: “This is an ongoing investigation between Lancashire Police, Cumbria Police and British Transport Police.

“Searches were carried out but those taken to hospital came from the Kendal area.

“There have not been any issues in the Lancaster or Morecambe area but those dealing the drugs could be using the transport system.

“ There is no issue with taking XANAX unless you mix it with alcohol which can cause an adverse reaction.“If you have any information about drugs being dealt in the area please contact Lancashire police on 101 quoting crime reference 1270 of October 20.”

Cumbria Police said four young men , aged 14-15, from the Kendal area, were admitted to the Royal Lancaster Infirmary on Friday night (October 20), after taking Xanax. They have since been released from hospital.

A 16-year-old man from Burton-in-Kendal was arrested on suspicion of the supply of Class C controlled drugs. He has been released under investigation.