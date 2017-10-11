Warning after drug overdose teens taken to Lancaster hospital

Police are issuing a warning after three teenagers were taken to the Royal Lancaster Infirmary with suspected drug overdoses.

A Cumbria Police spokesman said: “People need to be aware of the potential dangers of taking illegal drugs. You cannot be sure of what these tablets contain and therefore, in taking them, you are putting your health at risk. Please for your own safety do not take any illegal drugs.”

The teenagers conditions are not life-threatening and one has been released from hospital.

*A 17-year-old man, from Kendal, has been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a class C controlled substance. He has been released under investigation.

Contact police on 101 with any informationon the supply of drugs.