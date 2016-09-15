Warning after bag of drugs found outside Morecambe school

Police have issued a warning after a bag of drugs was found outside a school in Morecambe.

The small quantity of drugs, in a small pink plastic snap bag, was handed in at the front counter of Morecambe police station at 8.45am today, Thursday.

The drugs were found outside Lancaster Road County Primary School.

Sgt Lindsay Brown, of Morecambe Police, said: “The drugs have not been tested but have the appearance of amphetamine paste. It appears to be enough for a dose for one person.

“The drugs will be destroyed and it is unlikely there will be any more found.

“We would advise parents to hand anything of that nature in to us.

“We would also advise parents to warn children if they do see it, not to pick it up.”

Contact police on 101.