WANTED: Preston man who breached supervision order

Police are appealing for help locating a wanted man from Preston.

Jason Sutton, 23, was released from prison on December 8th after being given a four month custodial sentence for assault. He is now wanted for breaching the terms of his supervision order.

He was last seen in Carlisle but has strong links to Preston, Chorley and Bamber Bridge and is believed to be in one of these areas.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is now asked to contact police as soon as possible.

PC Daniel Gardner, of Preston Police, said: “If anybody has seen Jason, or knows where he may be, we would ask you not to approach him but to contact us as soon as possible.

“Similarly, if Jason himself sees this, we would urge him to hand himself in.”

He is described as white, around 5ft 7ins tall, of slim build, with short, brown hair. He was last seen wearing a blue North Face jacket with black tracksuit bottoms and trainers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log number 1517 of December 12th.