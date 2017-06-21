WANTED: Preston man in connection with assault

An appeal has been launched to trace a man from Deepdale in connection with an assault, say police.

Officers say Philip Hobson, 35, from the Deepdale area, is wanted in connection with the assault which happened at an address in Deepdale in September last year.

He is described by police as white, 6ft tall, with blue eyes and a half inch scar on his forehead.

He is thought to be in the Deepdale area and also has links to Accrington.

PC Sarah Mallaby of Preston Police said: “Our enquiries to find Mr Hobson remain on-going and we would appeal to anyone who has seen him or has any information on his whereabouts to contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting crime reference SA1612983.

Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at Crimestoppers-uk.org.