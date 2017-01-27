WANTED: Missing sex offender

Police are appealing for help to locate a wanted registered sex offender from Burnley.

Dylan Mawdlsey, 21, is wanted for breaching his sex offender notification requirements. He was last seen by relatives in Stockport on Saturday, 21 January.

He was originally convicted of the sexual assault of a 14 year old girl in October 2014 and was subject to a community order and placed on the Sex Offenders Register.

He is described as white, 5ft 11ins, slim build, light brown hair and blue eyes.

DS 2921 Stephen Munro, East Sex Offender Management Unit said: “If you have seen Dylan Mawdsley or know of his whereabouts, please make contact with us.

“Similarly if Mawdsley himself sees this appeal, I would urge him to hand himself in at the nearest police station.”

He has links to the Stockport, Radcliffe and Clitheroe areas, and has been known to reside in Blackburn, Burnley and Manchester. He has previously lived rough on the streets around the Oxford Road and Piccadilly Train Station area of the city.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact the Sex Offender Management Unit on 01254 353854 or 101 quoting log number LC-20170125-0816. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at

crimestoppers-uk.org.