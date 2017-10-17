Wanted man who absconded from HMP Kirkham is arrested

A wanted prisoner who was missing for nearly two months has been caught by police.

Lee Thomas, also known as Lee Spencer, failed to return to HMP Kirkham on August 23 after being granted release on temporary licence.

Thomas, formerly of Park Road, Birkenhead, was sentenced to five years in prison for burglary at Liverpool Crown Court in July 2015.

The wanted 45 year-old was caught and arrested on October 17.