Wanted man believed to be in Chorley

An appeal has been launched to trace a man police think may be able to help them in connection with several crimes.

Officers in Chorley and South Ribble are currently trying to locate Leon Kemp.

A spokesman for Chorley Police said: "We know Leon Kemp, is currently around the Chorley and South Ribble area.

"We believe he may be able to help us in relation to a number of recent crimes including burglaries that took place in our community."

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, or Crime Stoppers, free and in confidence on 0800 555 111. When phoning please quote SC1704173