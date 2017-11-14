WANTED: Chorley man in connection with burglary

An appeal has been launched to trace a wanted man in connection with a burglary in Chorley.

Police are trying to track down Joseph Lancaster, 49, of no fixed address, who is wanted in connection with a burglary which happened at an address on Heapey Road, Chorley, sometime between 7.35am and 8.05am on November 5.

Det Con Warren Gibson, of Chorley Police, said: “We would like to speak to Joseph Lancaster and are asking anybody with information about his whereabouts to get in touch with us as soon as possible.

"Similarly we would urge Lancaster himself, if he sees this appeal, to hand himself in straight away.”

He is described as white, around 5ft 8ins tall, with short, greying hair and a scruffy beard. He speaks with a Chorley accent.

Anybody with information is asked to email 1864@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or call either 07939684096 or 101, quoting log number 405 of November 5th.