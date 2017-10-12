Vulnerable man, 90, targeted in distraction theft in Penwortham

A vulnerable 90 year-old man was the victim of a distraction theft in Penwortham, say police.

A man is reported to have approached the elderly victim on Cop Lane on Friday, September 29 and stolen his bank card.

Officers say the card was then used a short time later to withdraw cash from a machine.

Police have now issued a CCTV appeal to trace a man they believe may be able to help them with their enquiries.

A spokesman said: "Please can you help identify this man? We are keen to speak to this man in relation to a distraction theft whereby a vulnerable 90 year old man had his bank card stolen in Penwortham.

"If you recognise this man or have any information please contact police."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting Log LC-20170929-0908.