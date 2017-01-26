VIDEO: Two men fined after lame cows found in Preston abbatoir

Cows at a Lancashire abbatoir were found limping in pain, with untreated ulcers.

Preston Magistrates’ Court heard the animals were “subjected to unnecessary and avoidable suffering” during transport to the Dunbia abbatoir in Church Road, Bamber Bridge, near Preston, after they were found to have painful conditions.

Cows at Dunbia abbatoir in Church Road. Bamber Bridge, were found to be limping in pain. Still from a video shown to Preston Magistrates Court where two people were fined for failing to ensure the animals were fit for transport

Livestock transporter and farmer John Thompson, 59, of Old Hall Farm, Skipton, North Yorkshire admitted failing to ensure an animal’s fitness for transport between Yorkshire and Bamber Bridge on April 13 last year, and a further similar charge in relation to another cow on April 20.

Videos shown in court show the cows, both two-year-old dairy cattle, limping in pain.

Prosecuting for Lancashire Trading Standards, Nick McNamara said: “Dagmara Mirska, a veterinary surgeon, was on duty at the abattoir that day on behalf of the Food Standards Agency and having been informed by staff that an animal may be lame she made her way into a pen where it was waiting with other animals. It’s her view the injury couldn’t have happened during the journey and would have been obvious to anyone during the departure.

“The following week she was back on duty when another consignment of cattle was delivered by Mr Thompson.

“She noticed that one cow in particular was severely lame. When she examined it it had laminitis – a split hoof – and ulcers, with an infection of the hoof.”

He was fined £400 and must pay a £30 surcharge and £1,281.15 costs.

Co-defendant David Ryder, 66, of Lindley Hall Farm, Otley, North Yorkshire - the keeper of the second cow - admitted a similar offence and must pay a £200 fine, £721.50 costs and a £30 surcharge.