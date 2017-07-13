VIDEO: Man punches and kicks car on the Callon Estate in Preston

A woman says she watched in horror as a vandal kicked and punched her dad’s car outside their family home.

Najma Hussein captured a video of the incident which appears to show a man walk down the street before smashing a wing mirror with his fist and kicking the passenger door.

Redmayne Street, Preston

The frightened 25-year-old watched from her upstairs window on Redmayne Street in the Callon estate of Preston as the man appears to damage another car further down the road.

“There’s lots of trouble on the estate,” said the HMRC worker. “The wing mirror is badly damaged and people in the street confronted him.

“Everyone recognised him and he was making death threats as well.”

Lancashire Police says its officers are aware of the man residents believe it to be and are using the video in their ongoing investigation.

Car damaged on Redmayne Street, Preston

A police spokesman said: “At around 11.30pm on June 30, a family member’s vehicle was damaged by a man who may have been drunk.

“There was damage to a Vauxhall Astra’s wing mirror and to a Toyota Corolla.”