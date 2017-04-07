VIDEO: Crowbar wielding thieves steal £5,500 of cigarettes

Robbers threatened shop staff with a crowbar in a terrifying raid in Preston.

Four men dressed in black entered Spar in Plungington Road at 9.45pm on Thursday and stole two cash boxes as well as a large quantity of cigarettes valued at £5,500.

One of the men, who had their faces covered, appeared to use a duvet sheet to carry the stolen items out of the store before the offenders made off by an alleyway to the side of the shop.

Detectives have released CCTV footage of the robbery and are urging anyone who recognises those pictured to contact police immediately.

Det Con Patricia Brown, of Lancashire Police, said: “We are appealing for information after a robbery in Preston.

“A large number of cigarettes as well as two cash boxes containing a large amount of money were taken.

“One of the males was using a what appears to be a duvet sheet to carry the stolen items.

“All four males left the store on foot and left the store staff badly shaken up.

“Police are looking for any information that would lead to the identity of those involved.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting crime reference SA1704925.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 5555111.