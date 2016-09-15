Vehicles checked in Carnforth in police crackdown on rural crime

Over 100 vehicles were stopped and checked by police officers this week as part of an operation to tackle the theft of plant and farm equipment.

Lancashire Constabulary joined staff from HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) and the Vehicle and Operator Services Agency (VOSA) at two check-sites – one at Carnfoth on Monday September 12 and one at Kirkham on Tuesday September 13.

A 48-year-old man was arrested under warrant for failing to appear at court as part of the operation.

A stolen plate compactor was also recovered.

In addition, seven vehicles were issued with immediate prohibitions and 32 vehicles were given prohibition notices.

These were for a variety of offences including defective brakes and tyres. 12 fixed penalty notices were also issued.

Sgt Dylan Hrynkow said: “The theft of plant, farming and equine property has a huge impact on victims. Not only is the equipment typically high value but it can affect the victim’s livelihood.

“We are keen to run these operations to disrupt the movement of stolen plant and farm equipment and target suspected offenders.

“We want to work with rural communities to prevent and detect crime and I would ask anyone who has any suspicions about stolen plant and machinery or illegal activity in our rural communities to report it. I would also remind people to lock and secure their machinery to deter thieves.”

Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw, who visited the check-site in Kirkham on Tuesday, said: “I was pleased to see the hard work of police officers, supported by special constables, to disrupt the movement of stolen plant machinery in Lancashire.

“Rural crime can have a huge impact on victims and that is why I am supporting Lancashire Constabulary to help tackle this issue and build safer rural communities by working closely with the people who live and work here.

“This work depends on the support and cooperation of the public so I am grateful for the patience of all the drivers who were stopped during these checks, which are an important part of the effort to keep Lancashire safe.”

You can report suspicious behaviour to Lancashire Constabulary by calling 101. Alternatively phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Reports of crime can also be made via the website – www.lancashire.police.uk.