Vandals damage Morecambe play park before it opens

Vandals damaged a children’s playground before it even opened to the public.

Workmen at the new kiddies play park opposite the town hall in Morecambe have had to cut sections of flooring out where footprints have been left by yobs who trespassed on it before the soft flooring had set properly.

Footprints can be seen in the pieces of flooring workmen had to cut out at a playground being constructed in Morecambe. Picture: Michelle Blade.

They were busy at work on Friday replacing the blue soft flooring in sections.

A spokesman for the city council said the play park was still scheduled to open a week today, next Friday, June 23, subject to the weather conditions.

Police have said in a statement on their Facebook page that they have been in touch with high schools in the area to circulate a letter to all parents encouraging them to play their part in tackling the anti-social behaviour issue by knowing where their children are.

Morecambe Area Police said: “We are working very closely with the anti social behaviour officers at the City Council on this issue.

“We have been in touch with all high schools in the Lancaster and Morecambe area who have circulated a letter to all parents encouraging them to play their part in tackling this issue by knowing where their children are.

“If any youths are involved in such behaviour (regardless of where it is) we will be looking to inform parents and make them accountable by ways of Community Protection warnings and notices.

“We know that to the vast majority of youths and parents this will never apply, however there are parents out there that it will!

“If you are witnessing large groups causing nuisance, drinking, being abusive etc then please let us know. “Call 999 for a crime in progress, 101 (non emergency) or 01524 596986 for the Neighbourhood Policing Office direct.”