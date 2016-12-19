Vandal had knives in bus station

A vandal who was found to have two knives in Preston Bus Station has been ordered to do 100 hours unpaid work after causing damage.

Reese Kyle Hardie, of Ryelands Crescent, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, caused around £100 of damage to windows at the site on Tithebarn Street, Preston city centre, during an incident on November 8.

Preston Magistrates’ Court was told Hardie was later found to have two folding pocket knives, each with a three inch blade, in his possession.

The 21-year-old defendant pleaded guilty to two counts of having a bladed article in public and a charge of criminal damage.

The bench ordered the two knives to be forfeited and destroyed.

Hardie will be subject to a tagged curfew as part of his 12 month community order.

He must also pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.