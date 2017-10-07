Update: Motorist Tasered twice after stolen car chase in Preston

A stolen car was chased through Preston city centre before being stopped by specially-trained police officers.

The black Saab, nicked from Salford in Greater Manchester, was chased after its driver failed to pull over - with the motorist 'removed with force, including Taser', Lancashire's Road Policing Unit said on Twitter.

A stolen car was stopped in Preston, with its driver Tasered, police said

A spokesman said the car was pursued down New Hall Lane before being boxed in and stopped close to the bus station, at around 8.30am.

"The driver then tried to ram his way out," he said.

Officers broke the Saab 93 convertible's window in a bid to get the driver out, before using a Taser twice in succession, he added.

With their suspect putting up a fight, PAVA spray - an incapacitant similar to pepper spray - was then used.

A man in his early 50s was arrested before being taken to Royal Preston Hospital for a check-up.

He was later booked into custody, where he faced questioning.

Pictures taken at the scene show the Saab surrounded by police vehicles in Lords Walk, with its back window smashed and driver's door open.

