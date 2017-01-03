UPDATE: Missing man from Preston last seen in Tesco Express

Lancashire police are appealing for help to find a man missing from home in Preston.

Police say that the last sighting of Mr Ian Allen was around 1pm on December 29 in Tesco Express, Longridge Road, Ribbleton.

They also believe that he is likely to be wearing a jumper with distinctive diagonal stripes and has links to the Longridge, Whittingham and Ribbleton areas.

Ian's family haven’t heard from him since he left an on Ipswich Road in Ribbleton on Christmas Day at around midday and police are becoming increasingly concerned for his wellbeing.

Sgt Paul Bamber from Preston Police said: “I am asking anyone who may have seen Mr Allen or knows of his whereabouts to contact the police. His family are worried that he has not been in touch.

“He is in need of regular medication and we don’t know whether he has this in his possession. Additionally, he suffers from learning difficulties and this increases both his family’s and our concerns for Mr Allen’s welfare.

“If you think you know where he is, please call us.”

Mr Allen is described as white, 6ft tall, of stocky build with grey, receding hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident reference LC-20170101-1570.