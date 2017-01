Missing Ian Allen was found safe and well earlier this morning, 3 January 2017, in the city centre of Preston.

Police had previously launched an appeal for information after he was last seen at around 1pm on December 29 in Tesco Express, Longridge Road, Ribbleton.

Ian's family hadn't heard from him since he'd left an address on Ipswich Road in Ribbleton on Christmas Day at around midday.

Mr Allen was described as white, 6ft tall, of stocky build with grey, receding hair and blue eyes.