UPDATE: Masked men target security guard in Bamber Bridge

Masked men targeted a security guard delivering cash to a bank in Bamber Bridge this morning.

The three men, who were wearing balaclavas, jumped out of a blue BMW at around 6am and chased the security guard near to the RBS on Station Road, say police.

A police spokesman said: "Early this morning, while a guard was filling the ATM at RBS a blue BMW pulled up.

"Three men wearing balaclavas jumped out and chased the guard who dropped a cassette containing a substantial amount of cash.

"The men picked up the cassette and made off."

A cordon was placed around the area and a heavy police presence was noted in the area.

Police are investigating and enquiries are on-going to trace the offenders.