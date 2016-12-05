UPDATE: Man arrested following robbery at Londis convenience store in Walton-le-Dale

A 38-year-old man from Preston has been arrested on suspicion of robbery following a police appeal.

The appeal was launched a week ago after the Londis convenience store on Severn Drive on Walton-le-Dale was robbed.

A police spokesperson said that the man was arrested on Wednesday, 30 November and has been bailed pending further enquiries until 22 December.

Police are still continuing their appeal and are asking anyone with information to get in contact on 101 quoting incident reference 1256 of November 20th.