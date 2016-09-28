UPDATE: Luxury cars destroyed at garage as arsonists strike three times in four hours

Three luxury cars worth a total of more than £100,000 have been torched by arsonists outside a garage.

Police and firefighters were called to Preston Audi on the Riversway Motor Park at 9.20pm on Tuesday, and found a blue Audi Q3, silver Q7 and grey S6 destroyed.

Police said: “Officers have seen on CCTV offenders apoproach the side of the Audi compound, pour petrol on the bonnets of three cars, set them on fire and then make off over a wall.”

A fire brigade spokesman said: “It was quite a large incident in which three newish vehicles were set on fire and were completely destroyed. An investigation is ongoing.”

Preston Audi declined to comment on the incident, and it is not known if the cars were on sale or belonged to customers. Three cars could be seen covered by tarpaulin in a compound at the rear of the garage on Wednesday morning.

No arrests have yet been made in connection with this crime.

Two other blazes in Preston on the same night are also thought to have been started deliberately.

An hour after the incident at Preston Audi, fire crews were called to a blazing motorcycle on land at the rear of Kingswood Street in Preston.

The brigade spokesman said: “The bike was destroyed by fire and the incident is being treated as suspicious.”

At around 1am yesterday, a vehicle filled with domestic waste was spotted on fire right outside the city’s police station in Lancaster Road North.

The fire was noticed by officers who called the fire service to attend.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: “It looked like someone had deliberately ignited rubbish in the back of it. It was domestic waste and the incident is being investigated.”

At this stage, the three incidents are not being linked.