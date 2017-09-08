Update: CCTV issued in appeal for violent sex offender

Police have issued new CCTV images as they continue a hunt for a violent sex offender.

Keith Russell, also known as Trevor Byrne, 39, was released from HMP Preston on Thursday - but failed to report to a bail hostel.

CCTV footage

He is therefore in breach of his release conditions and is wanted by police.

On Friday, officers issued CCTV images of Russell leaving the prison to widen the appeal.

DI Neil Marr from the Sex Offenders Management Unit (SOMU) said: “Keith Russell is known to have committed a number of violent and sexual offences in the past and so we want to find him as soon as possible.

“We have a number of officers working to try and locate him. I would urge members of the public not to approach him but to call us on 999 immediately. If you have seen him, please let us know.”