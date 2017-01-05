UPDATE: Armed police chase car after Tesco shopper says a GUN was pointed at him

Armed police officers hunted a car on the motorway after a shopper at Tesco Extra in Marton said a gun was pointed at him last night.

Three armed response vehicles launched a frantic search after the man said the weapon was drawn during a row over a parking space at around 9.50pm, police said.

The teenage ‘gunman’ then drove off in a silver Honda Civic with his alleged victim in pursuit, sparking a dramatic one-hour hunt for the car, a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

He added: “The informant followed the vehicle onto the M55 before exiting the motorway at junction three.

“Armed response vehicles were deployed and officers traced the Honda travelling southbound on the M6.

“The vehicle was stopped close to junction 27 [for Parbold, Wigan] and the driver detained.

“Following a search of the vehicle, no firearm was found and the male, a 19-year-old man from Manchester, was de-arrested.”

It is not known what, if anything, the man had actually pointed.