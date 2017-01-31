Two takeaway delivery drivers robbed on the same day

Police are appealing for information after two takeaway delivery drivers were threatened and robbed in Preston.

The first incident occurred at around 1am on Sunday, 29 January when a pizza delivery driver went to drop off just over £20 worth of food at an address on Wilmot Road in Ribbleton, say police.

He was accosted by a group of three or four men, grabbed round the neck who threatened him into handing over the items.

The group are described by police as white, in their twenties and dressed in dark clothing.

Later on the same evening at around 8.30pm, a second theft occurred after another takeaway worker again attended an address on Wilmot Road where he was threatened by a man with a baseball bat and ordered to hand over £50 of food.

The offender is described as white, of slim build, aged approximately 26 to 27 with black jeans and a dark jacket.

PC 3658 Chris Bryce from Preston Police said: “These poor delivery drivers were only doing their jobs when they were both threatened and one assaulted.

“We think these two incidents are linked given how similar they are in nature and also given the location."

Anybody with information about either incident, please get in touch with the police by calling 101 quoting crime reference SA1707323.

Alternatively information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.