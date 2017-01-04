Two more arrested after death of 67-year-old man in Preston

Police have made two more arrests as part of their investigation into the death of a 67-year-old man in Preston on New Year’s Day.

A 17-year-old boy and a man aged 22, both from Preston, have been detained on suspicion of assisting an offender and are in police custody.

This takes the number of arrest to three, with a man aged 19 from Preston detained on suspicion of murder still in custody.

The arrests follow the discovery of a seriously injured man in Hammond Street, near to the Plungington Community Centre.

The man was found unconcious and partially clothed. He was taken to Royal Preston Hospital in a critical condition, but later died. He had suffered a head injury.

Police believe he was the victim of a serious assault just prior to being found.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 101 quoting incident reference 768 of January 1.

Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at Crimestoppers-uk.org.