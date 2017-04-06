Two jailed for kidnapping woman

Two men have been jailed for kidnapping a woman and subjecting her to a “shocking and sustained ordeal”.

Slawomir Jurek, 36, of Albert Road, Preston and Stanislaw Kaminski, 39, of Argyll Road, Preston, abducted the 23-year-old in Ribbleton on October 16 last year.

The victim had received an abusive phone call from Jurek just before midnight on October 15. A second man called the victim offering to help resolve the issue and Kaminski visited her address in the Ribbleton area a short time later.

After a brief conversation the 23-year-old woman agreed to drive with Kaminski and meet Jurek. The pair set off but Kaminski stopped the car, allowing Jurek and a third man to enter the vehicle.

Jurek threatened the woman and she jumped out of the vehicle before he grabbed her and took her back to the car. He beat her around the head and face and the group travelled towards Ribbleton Park.

After the car stopped, Jurek pulled the woman out of the vehicle and she ran away. Again Jurek caught up with her, slapping her in the face and stealing a mobile phone containing the victim’s identification cards.

The 23-year-old woman ran away towards a passing motorist who took her to police.

Jurek, Kaminski and the third man made off from the scene and were later arrested and charged by officers. Following an eight day trial the jury found Jurek guilty of kidnap and robbery and Kaminski guilty of kidnap. The third man was found not guilty.

Jurek was sentenced to seven years in prison, with Kaminski jailed for four and a half years. Det Con Caroline Turley, of Preston CID, said: “Jurek and Kaminski are clearly dangerous individuals who plotted together to entice the victim away from her home address before subjecting her to a shocking and sustained ordeal.

“Jurek and the victim were known to each other, but having agreed to meet with him the 23-year-old woman could never have envisaged what was to happen.

“She was beaten around the head, dragged into the vehicle after attempting to escape and robbed.

“There is no doubt in my mind the victim was at risk of further serious harm and I am grateful to a member of the public who reported the kidnap, as well as the passing motorist, who took her to police.

“Jurek and Kaminski committed serious offences and we welcome today’s sentences.”