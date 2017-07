Two men were arrested today after a chase following the recovery of a stolen car in Preston.​

The Mini was ​recovered in ​the ​Savick area of the city.

​Preston police said on Twitter: “​Two males arrested following foot chase and a swim in the canal. Team Four​.”

​​​​​​One commentator said on social media: “Brilliant job! This car belongs to my niece, so happy it has been found!​“