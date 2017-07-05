Two arrested in Penwortham after stop check reveals weapons and drugs

Two men were arrested in Penwortham after a police stop check uncovered a haul of weapons and drugs including two daggers and an air pistol.

Police were called out in the early hours of Tuesday July 4 following reports of "suspicious circumstances" in the area.

Officers stopped a car and a search discovered seven occupants with one person contained in the boot.

A police spokesman said: "In the early hours of officers from Team 1 at Preston were on patrol in Penwortham following a number of earlier reports of suspicious circumstances in the area.

"One of our officers spotted a vehicle in the area and had cause to stop it.

"To her surprise the vehicle had seven occupants including one in the boot.

"With the assistance of her colleagues the vehicle was searched and a number of items found and seized including a quantity of drugs and two dagger style knives as well as a gas powered air weapon.

"As a result two males were arrested. An excellent stop check."