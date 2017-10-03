Two arrested after 'stolen' car stung in Preston

Two men have been arrested after the car they were travelling in was stung by police in Preston.

Police spotted a car, which was believed to have been stolen from a property in Bradford, travelling around the Fylde Coast in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

They spent around 45 minutes tracking the vehicle and stung it as it approached Preston Docks on Preston New Road.

The police helicopter and dog unit tracked one of the suspects hiding nearby and another was located some time later at a fast food restaurant, say police.

A police spokesman said: "We were alerted to a car travelling around the Fylde Coast at around 2.20am using what were believed to be false plates.

"The car was tracked to Preston and stung. It turned into a nearby estate and three male suspects made off from the scene.

"The police helicopter and dog unit helped track down one suspect and another was found at a fast food restaurant later on asking for a taxi to Manchester."

Two men were arrested on suspicion of car theft and were taken into custody overnight. Police are still searching for the third suspect.