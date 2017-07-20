Two arrested after police car rammed in Preston

Two men have been arrested after the stolen car they were travelling in rammed a patrol in Preston city centre, say police.
Police spotted the vehicle which was suspected to be stolen at around 1.15am this morning on Glovers Court.
The car was followed for a short time before officers deployed "preemptive tactics" to bring the car to a stop.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Officers spotted what was suspected to be a stolen vehicle with cloned plates in Preston early this morning.
"A short pursuit followed during which the police vehicle was rammed causing minor damage.
"Officers used a stinger to stop the car.
"Two males were arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft and other offences."
