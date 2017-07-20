Two arrested after police car rammed in Preston

Have your say

Two men have been arrested after the stolen car they were travelling in rammed a patrol in Preston city centre, say police.

Police spotted the vehicle which was suspected to be stolen at around 1.15am this morning on Glovers Court.

The car was followed for a short time before officers deployed "preemptive tactics" to bring the car to a stop.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Officers spotted what was suspected to be a stolen vehicle with cloned plates in Preston early this morning.

"A short pursuit followed during which the police vehicle was rammed causing minor damage.

"Officers used a stinger to stop the car.

"Two males were arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft and other offences."