Two arrested after high speed police pursuit

Two men were arrested after leading police officers on a "high speed" pursuit through Burnley, Nelson and Barrowford.

A police patrol in an unmarked vehicle spotted a silver Honda Jazz speeding on Accrington Road at around 11pm last night, say police.

Officers followed the vehicle as it travelled at speeds of over 50mph through residential areas until it eventually turned into a residential cul-de-sac.

Force Incident Manager for Lancashire Police said: "An plain police car spotted a Honda Jazz speeding and generally being driven poorly on Accrington Road.

"The car went through red traffic lights and police continued to covertly follow the vehicle and asked for a helicopter to be deployed.

"Officers decided to change to an overt pursuit and used a blue light to pull the car over. The car failed to stop.

"After leading police on a pursuit that involved Accrington Road, Padiham Road, Barrowford Road and both directions of the M65, the car eventually turned into Marsden Hall Road off Bakerhouse Road.

"The car was stopped when it turned into Pinewood Drive and two men were arrested.

"One man was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and the other on suspected theft of a motor vehicle."