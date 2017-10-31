Tributes to Chorley man who died after 'altercation' in Norwich

Tributes have been paid to a man whose death is being investigated by police.

Friends of Richard Sowerbutts have taken to social media to pay their respects to the 39-year-old.

Mr Sowerbutts, from Chorley, died after suffering head injuries following an “altercation” in Norwich.Norfolk Police launched an investigation and a 30-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident but he has since been released.

Friend Andy Gibson said on social media: “RIP Saz, a top guy who always managed to put a smile on everyone’s face. Thoughts are with family and his family of friends.”

Efforts have been made to raise funds to give the popular furniture installer, known as Saz, the “send-off he deserves”.

Posting on Facebook, Andrew Ingham said: “As you are now aware, Saz recently passed away.

“Obviously everybody is devastated by this news and a few of us thought it may be a good idea for his friends to make a donation to a fund that has been set up to pay some of the costs towards giving him the send-off and funeral that he deserves.”

It is understood Mr Sowerbutts was working in Norfolk in the days leading up to his death this month. His profile stated he was “setting up another new store” in Norwich.

During the opening of an inquest hearing in the East Anglian city, assistant coroner Johanna Thompson said: “The circumstances are that on Friday 13 October, Mr Sowerbutts was involved in an altercation which resulted in him falling to the ground.”

He died four days later having been treated at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. The medical cause of death was recorded as a head injury.

Friend Adam Barclay said: “Well another lovely bloke has been taken away way too early. I am so shocked as he was an amazing man. Sleep well mate, you will be missed by many.”

The inquest will resume in January.

Norfolk Police told the Post: “Police were called around 11.25pm on October 13 to reports of a collapsed male in a car park following an altercation at the Broadland Business Park in Norwich.

“The male was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, but sadly died a few days later. A man in his 30s was arrested but has since been released while enquiries continue.”