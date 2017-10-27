Tributes paid to grandmother who died after crash in Morecambe

The family of a woman who died following a crash in Morecambe have paid tribute to her.

Mildred Taylor, 88, from Bolton-le-Sands, sadly passed away in hospital on October 26.

Mildred’s family said: “Mildred was a loving mother and grandmother, devoted to her family. Words cannot describe our loss, she will be in our hearts forever.”

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses following the crash in Morecambe.

Around 1.50pm on Saturday October 21 a red Volkswagen Up was travelling towards Morecambe on Marine Drive when it was involved in a collision with a Honda Jazz travelling in the opposite direction.

A female passenger in the Volkswagen suffered serious injuries.

She was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment and sadly died on October 26.

The passenger in the Volkswagen can now be named as Mildred Taylor, 88, from Bolton-le-Sands.

Sgt Marc Glass, from Lancashire Police, said: “This is a tragic incident and my thoughts and the thoughts of my team are with Mildred’s family at this difficult time.

“I would like to appeal to the public for anybody with information about the collision to make contact with the Investigation Team.

“I am particularly interested in speaking to any driver who was in the area at the time and has a dash cam fitted which may have recorded what happened.”

Anyone with any information should contact police on 101 quoting log reference 0802 of October 21.