Tribute to Lancashire police officers fallen in line of duty

A memorial garden paying tribute to officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty has been unveiled at Lancashire Police HQ.

The garden features a memorial wall with individual plaques for fallen officers and a fountain in the centre. The plaques are inscribed with the names of 120 Lancashire officers who have sadly lost their lives during their service.

It was officially opened by Chief Constable Steve Finnigan at a ceremony on Tuesday at the site in Hutton.

Chief Constable Steve Finnigan said: “It was an honour to officially open the memorial garden which has been created as a fitting tribute to the officers who have sadly lost their lives whilst serving in Lancashire. Officers put their lives on the line every single day to keep the public safe and the garden serves as a place where we can commemorate and pay tribute to the bravery of our fallen colleagues.”

Work on the garden began in April this year and donations have flooded in from many contributors.

The project was overseen by Lancashire Police Federation who wanted an area where fallen officers could be remembered.

Chair of Lancashire Police Federation Rachel Baines said: “I have been immensely proud to be involved in the creation of the memorial garden and without the help of so many people this would not have been possible. It has been very humbling to spend time with families of our fallen colleagues, which is where the concept for the garden was born. I know the garden will be a fitting and lasting tribute to those that have given their lives and a place of reflection for all its visitors.”