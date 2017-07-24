Trespass warning after Carnforth platform incident

A trainspotter could have been killed after trespassing on the railway line to take pictures of a steam engine.

British Transport Police had a report from Network Rail on Saturday, July 22 at 5pm of a person trespassing at Carnforth station by walking off the end of the platform to take photos of a steam engine. Network Rail said: “Steam trains can be exciting but you must stay in a safe place to take pictures.” The Cumbrian Mountain Express was the steam train involved, said a local train buff.