Topless man spotted trying to “fight” passers by appears in court

A topless man who was spotted trying to “fight” with passers by has appeared in court.

Ian Aspinall, 31, of Fishergate Hill, Preston, admits being drunk and disorderly on August 26.

Preston Magistrates’ Court heard at 11.10pm a police officer received reports of a possible assault, and saw Aspinall, who had no top on, was trying to fight with passers by as he walked down Fishergate Hill alongside a woman.

The officer warned him several times about his shouting but he was arrested and taken to custody after swearing at the officer.

Representing himself Aspinall said: “I admit I was too much intoxicated. I had a very bad headache the next day. I know its not acceptable and I’m sorry.”

He was given a 12-month conditional discharge.