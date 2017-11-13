Thug caged for 20 years after attack left woman blind in one eye

A man has been jailed for more than 20 years for carrying out a series of horrific assaults on his partner which left her blind in one eye.

Robert Fitzpatrick, 45, of no fixed address, was sentenced at Preston Crown Court to 20 years and six months behind bars, having previously pleaded guilty to two counts of grievous bodily harm, one count of actual bodily harm and one count of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

Robert Fitzpatrick

The incidents occurred against the 29-year-old woman at an address on Preston Old Road, Blackpool, between June 2015 and September 2016.

During that time Fitzpatrick inflicted several injuries on her, including breaking her wrist, headbutting her and, during his final attack, punching her repeatedly to the head, causing her to lose the sight in one eye.

After the victim reported the assaults to police, Fitzpatrick and an associate of his, Lee Jumeaux, offered her up to £30,000 to drop the case. She refused to do so.

Jumeaux, 38, of Park Road, Blackpool, denied conspiring to pervert the course of justice, but was convicted following a trial. He was also sentenced on Friday to two years in prison.

Lee Jumeaux

Det cons Matt Hodgson, of Blackpool Police, said: “This is one of the most horrific cases I have had to deal with in 14 years of policing and I am pleased the courts have taken it as seriously as we did. Fitzpatrick carried out a campaign of violence against his now-former partner for a year and a half and I am satisfied that he is now behind bars where he belongs.

“The victim has been left with lasting physical damage, and I must commend her for her immense courage in coming forward to report these incidents to police. She showed further bravery when she refused to be intimidated into dropping her complaint. I hope she is now able to take some comfort from the sentences Fitzpatrick and Jumeaux have received, and that she can begin to move forward with her life.

“I also hope these sentences send a message that, in Lancashire, we take all crimes of this nature very seriously. Any victim of domestic abuse should report it to us in the knowledge that we will take their complaint seriously and they will be treated sensitively and professionally at all times.”