Three injured in crash in Carnforth

Police are appealing for witnesses after a crash in Carnforth in which three people were injured.

At around 1.15pm on Thursday, December 8, an 18-year-old learner driver in a Citroen C1 was waiting to turn right from the A6 at the junction of Tarn Lane and Nineteen Acre Lane when a Mercedes C180 saloon car collided with the back of it.

The Citroen ended up on the opposite side of the road where it went into the path of an oncoming Ford Focus which has in turn ended up in a field.

The rear seat passenger of the Citroen, a 53-year-old man from Silverdale, was taken to Royal Preston Hospital with broken ribs, a fractured pelvis, spinal injuries and a dislocated hip.

The driver of the Mercedes, a 73-year-old woman from Heversham, suffered a broken wrist and the Focus driver, a 61-year-old woman from Lancaster was left with a cut to her lip.

Sgt Lee Campbell from the Road Policing Unit said: “We need anyone who may witnessed anything but hasn’t spoken to us yet to come forward.

“If you think you can help, please call us on 101 quoting incident number 699 of December 8th.”

The road was closed for over three hours whilst officers investigated.