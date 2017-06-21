Three arrested in Preston after 'stolen car rams' police

Three men have been arrested after a car they were travelling in rammed a police vehicle during a pursuit through Preston, say police.

The incident began at around 2.20am when officers spotted a BMW, which had been reported stolen a day earlier, travelling along Acregate Lane, police said.

An attempt was made to stop the car which then made off "at speed", they added.

The police helicopter was called in to assist with the search.

A spokesman for the police said: "A car that was believed to have been stolen was spotted in the early hours and a pursuit began which went all over Preston.

"During the pursuit the car rammed the police car and objects were thrown out of the window.

"The pursuit went through Fishwick and was eventually brought to a stop in Avenham.

"Five males ran off from the car but officers managed to detain three suspects."

The detained men have been arrested on suspicion of burglary and motoring offences.

Nobody was injured although the police car sustained minor damage.