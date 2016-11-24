Thousands of pounds stolen from Clitheroe bank

A major manhunt is under way after armed robbers targeted a vehicle delivering cash to a Clitheroe bank.

The incident happened at 7.40 pm when the balaclava-clad gang attacked Santander bank in castle street.

The area has been cordoned off and there is a heavy police presence in and around castle street.

It is believed the robbers escaped with a cash cassette containing thousands of pounds.

Witnesses who may have seen anything at all or have information about the getaway car are urged to call police on 101.

