Thousands of men suffer domestic abuse

More than 5,500 men across the county reported they had been victims of domestic abuse in 2016.

AFreedom of Information request to Lancashire Constabulary by domestic abuse survivor Ian McNicholl revealed that in 2016, 5,604 men across Lancashire reported they had been victims of domestic abuse.

Mr McNicholl, who is also an ambassador for the ManKind Initiative – a charity which supports male victims of domestic abuse – requested information from Lancashire Constabulary to encourage more men to come forward and hopefully recognise they are not the only male suffering behind their front door in this way – a common reason why men do not come forward.

The Home Office reports that male victims (39%)are more than three times as likely as women (12%) to not tell anyone about partner abuse. Only 10% of male victims will tell the police as a comparison to 27% of women.

Mr McNicholl said: “I never came forward to the police when I was experiencing abuse and it nearly cost me my life.

“These figures show there are males right across Lancashire who have come forward and told the police.”

“Therefore if you are experiencing domestic abuse or suffering from the symptoms of domestic abuse, you are not alone and help is out there for you.

“Please don’t be like me, please call Lancashire Constabulary or speak with friends and/or family and get the help you need.

“I can assure you that the action you take today will be life changing, it could even be lifesaving.”

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “These figures highlight domestic abuse is not exclusive to age, gender, social background or profession.

“It can happen to anyone from any community and in any walk of life.

“We know male victims often feel embarrassed and just accept their situation which can lead to victims not coming forward to seek help and report their abuser.

“It can be difficult for men to say they need help, and to know where to go once they’ve decided to talk to someone.

“They may also worry that they won’t be believed.

“Domestic abuse is serious whether it happens to a man or woman.

“You don’t need to suffer in silence; there is help out there for all victims.

“You can find lots of advice on our website by searching ‘domestic abuse’.”