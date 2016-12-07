Thieving warden who stole nearly £45k avoids jail

A heartbroken pensioner has revealed residents in her sheltered accommodation complex turned against her when a warden who plundered her savings was sacked.

The distraught 73-year-old, who has physical and mental difficulties, said she felt she had been "blamed" by others for what happened, that they had said "nasty" things, and she felt unable to take part in any group activities and trips to Blackpool anymore.

Her disturbing account was read in an impact statement at Preston Crown Court after disgraced warden Christine Massaro, 63, admitted two frauds and a theft.

Massaro, of Lulworth Avenue, Ashton-On-Ribble, Preston, is said to have "broken down" on the morning of the hearing and confessed she gave the money to her two sons who had got into debt and had bailiffs turning up at their homes.

The court heard between 2013 and 2015 she helped herself to her savings while working at the Bannister Brook sheltered accommodation complex in Leyland .

She used the pensioner's Halifax card to make several debit card transactions and also withdrew £4,600 from the pensioner's account.

Suspending her 18 month jail term for two years, Justice William Davis said: " I'm 62 and I've thus far not been convicted of any criminal offence. You are 63 and in the same position. I wondered for a moment what would possess me to prey upon a vulnerable elderly lady and steal her woman.

"Yet that's what you did, you abused the trust she placed in you. This particular vulnerable lady was to an extent targeted by you.

"The impact you've had on her - you've heard her statement - has been huge. You must have realised that was going to be the consequence.

"Whether you thought the lady would simply die and noone would ever know, I don't know."

Massaro faces losing her home and any other assets in a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing on March 18, as police try to retrieve the money and return it to the pensioner.

She must also pay £1,500 costs.