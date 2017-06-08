Thieving warden to pay more than £40,000 back

A sheltered accommodation warden who stole more than £40,000 from a pensioner with physical and mental difficulties has been ordered to pay back the cash.

Christine Massaro was subjected to Proceeds of Crime Act proceedings at Preston Crown Court after admitting two frauds and a theft in December.

Massaro, 64, of Lulworth Avenue, Ashton, Preston, is said to have stolen the money and given it to family members who had got into debts.

After Massaro was sacked, her distraught victim Sheila Norcross, 74, said she felt she had been “blamed” by others for what happened and she felt unable to take part in any group activities and trips since the ordeal.

Recorder Harry Narayan found Massaro had benefited from her crimes to the tune of £42,683.

He ordered her to pay back the full amount within three months or face 12 months in prison.

The court previously heard between 2013 and 2015 Massaro helped herself to Miss Norcross’s savings while working at the Bannister Brook sheltered accommodation complex in Leyland.

She used the pensioner’s bank card to make several debit card transactions and also withdrew £4,600 from the pensioner’s account.

Concerns were raised when the pensioner, who suffers heart and kidney problems and mild learning difficulties, told a member of staff Massaro was the ‘appointee’ over her financial issues and had all her bank cards – when no such details were described in her care plan.

Massaro was previously given an 18 month jail term suspended for two years and was ordered to pay £1,500 costs.